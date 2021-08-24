Menu

Canada

Ministry of Labour investigates workplace death at a Rockport, Ont. marina

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 2:29 pm
A 64-year-old employee of a Rockport resort was killed Saturday during a storm that felled a tree. The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident. View image in full screen
A 64-year-old employee of a Rockport resort was killed Saturday during a storm that felled a tree. The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident. Hucks Marine and Resort

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death in Rockport, Ont.

According to OPP, a 64-year-old man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was at work.

The ministry says the employee was working at Hucks Marine and Resort when he went out to secure umbrellas during a storm.

High winds from the storm caused a tree to break, leading to the death of the employee, the ministry said.

Trending Stories

A ministry inspector was sent to investigate and issued one order and two requirements to Hucks Marine.

Their investigation is ongoing. Neither OPP nor the ministry released the identity of the deceased.

Click to play video: 'Fire officials investigating after $350K boat goes up in flames in Rockport' Fire officials investigating after $350K boat goes up in flames in Rockport
Fire officials investigating after $350K boat goes up in flames in Rockport – Jul 2, 2019
