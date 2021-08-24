Ministry of Labour investigates workplace death at a Rockport, Ont. marina

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death in Rockport, Ont.
According to OPP, a 64-year-old man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was at work.
The ministry says the employee was working at Hucks Marine and Resort when he went out to secure umbrellas during a storm.
High winds from the storm caused a tree to break, leading to the death of the employee, the ministry said.
A ministry inspector was sent to investigate and issued one order and two requirements to Hucks Marine.
Their investigation is ongoing. Neither OPP nor the ministry released the identity of the deceased.
