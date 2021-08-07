Menu

Entertainment

A year later due to COVID-19, Indigenous festival is now back in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2021 5:35 pm
Matthew Wood, best known as a grass dancer who has toured and performed with electronic music outfit A Tribe Called Red, has been chosen as the city's Indigenous artist-in-residence for 2021. Supplied by the City of Edmonton

The Montreal First Peoples’ Festival is back until Aug. 11 at the Place des Festivals and other locations in the city, a year after most Indigenous events such as powwows were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 31st edition is showcasing a series of local music, dance shows and more than 60 movies competing as part of the festival’s Mattiusi Awards.

Read more: Indigenous-owned chip company carves its own path in Quebec

Quebec announced $370,000 earlier this month for the festival with the aim of supporting the tourism and creative sectors that have been under financial pressure over the last year.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere said in a statement that Montreal First Peoples’ Festival comes at a time when the entire country is awakening to Indigenous realities and issues.

Read more: STC signs historic deal with Ottawa, recognizing it as its own child and family service agency

An exhibition on Montreal’s famous Sainte-Catherine Street representing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples will also be launched on International Day of Indigenous Peoples, Aug. 9, as part of the festival.

Culture Minister Nathalie Roy said the festival promotes better knowledge of Indigenous traditions, values and arts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 7, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Online music festival showcases Indigenous talent' Online music festival showcases Indigenous talent
Online music festival showcases Indigenous talent
