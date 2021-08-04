Menu

Politics

Ontario court dismisses government’s appeal of ruling that struck down student fee opt-out

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s divisional court ends provincial government’s ‘Student Choice Initiative’' Ontario’s divisional court ends provincial government’s ‘Student Choice Initiative’
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 2019) Ontario’s divisional court ends provincial government’s ‘Student Choice Initiative’ – Nov 22, 2019

TORONTO — Ontario’s highest court has upheld a ruling that found a government directive making some post-secondary student fees optional to be unlawful.

A lower court had previously struck down the government’s so-called Student Choice Initiative, but the government took the case to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, which reached the same conclusion.

The Appeal Court says in its ruling that the policy is a “profound interference in university autonomy.”

Read more: Ontario seeks to appeal ruling that overturned student fee policy

The Canadian Federation of Students says the policy was never about saving students money, rather “it was an attempt to silence and defund students’ unions and groups that are critical of and hold the government accountable.”

Campus organizations such as student unions, newspapers and radio stations, food banks and LGBTQ support centres had to lay off staff or reduce services because they received less funding when the opt-out provisions were enacted in 2019.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities says it is still reviewing the decision from the court, but that it remains committed to increasing transparency.

Click to play video: 'Ford Government’s “Student Choice Initiative’ forces Queens students to do more with less' Ford Government’s “Student Choice Initiative’ forces Queens students to do more with less
Ford Government’s “Student Choice Initiative’ forces Queens students to do more with less – Sep 10, 2019
