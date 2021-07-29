Menu

Comments

Crime

Appeal Court convicts Calgary man who attacked woman while high on mushrooms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2021 7:38 pm
Michael Brown, a former MRU student and hockey player. View image in full screen
Michael Brown, a former MRU student and hockey player. Global News

Alberta’s Appeal Court has ordered a Calgary man be convicted for breaking into a professor’s house and assaulting her while he was naked and high on magic mushrooms.

Last year, a judge found Matthew Brown not guilty of two counts of break and enter — one with the intent to commit aggravated assault and the other to commit mischief.

Click to play video: 'Former MRU hockey captain acquitted of attacking professor' Former MRU hockey captain acquitted of attacking professor
Former MRU hockey captain acquitted of attacking professor – Mar 3, 2020

Court heard that the former captain of the men’s hockey team at Mount Royal University in Calgary ate magic mushrooms at a house party in January 2018.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He then broke into the home of professor Janet Hamnett and hit her with a broom handle.

The original trial judge had ruled that evidence supported the defence argument that Brown had experienced automatism and was not in control of his actions.

READ MORE: Crown appeals acquittal of Calgary man accused in drug-fuelled assault 

The Appeal Court reversed the decision by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Michele Hollins and concluded Brown is guilty of aggravated assault and is to return to court for sentencing.

One of the court’s three judges, Justice Ritu Khullar, noted that, in 1995, Parliament debated the defence of self-induced intoxication automatism in crimes of violence.

She said Parliament agreed that the voluntary consumption of drugs is reckless behaviour and that people have to be accountable for the unintended consequences of their actions.

“In this case, holding the appellant accountable for his violent attack against Ms. Hamnett is an important step in recognizing Ms. Hamnett’s self-worth and dignity,” Khullar wrote.

“It is demonstrably justifiable to hold persons like the respondent accountable for their decisions to consume substances known to affect human behaviour,” Justice Frans Slatter added.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagCalgary crime tagAssault tagCourt tagLaw tagJustice tagAggravated Assault tagAlberta Court Of Appeal tagMatthew Brown tagCalgary professor attacked in her home tagDrug-fuelled attack in Calgary tag

