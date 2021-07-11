‘They’re a very timid animal’: Napanee farm now offers ‘Alpaca Yoga’

Send this page to someone via email

Alpacas are most widely known for their wool that is used to make a range of items like clothes and blankets, but at Hickory Lane Alpacas, the animals are now associated with yoga.

“You know, we’ve heard of goat yoga and things, that’s been going on for a while,” says Mike Coles, the owner of Hickory Lane Alpacas.

Coles says goats try to climb on people while they do yoga and that’s why he thought alpacas might be the right animal to work with.

“They’re a very curious animal, they’re a very timid animal, if you’ve got pellets or treats they’re more than happy to come over say hello to you and let you pet them.”

Bekah Traynor is the “Alpaca Yoga” instructor.

She says she got involved after coming to the farm with her own family to see the alpacas.

“We stumbled across the farm, when we got here, we started talking to the owners, Mike and Ashley, and they were discussing how they wanted to start yoga,” says Traynor.

Traynor says she designed the yoga program so that it is family-friendly.

“It’s perfect for ages newborn to 13 years old.”

Traynor says they wanted the classes to be inclusive.

“We want to offer families something where they can get out, get active, have fun altogether without having to put a price on it,” she said.

Traynor says if people like the experience, donations are accepted.

“If you feel like you can give a donation that’s totally fine, if not, we just ask that you share your experience and have fun with your family,” she said.

The family yoga classes are offered on Saturdays and Sundays with sessions at 11 a.m. and noon.