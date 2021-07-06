Menu

Crime

London police arrest man in East London weapons investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 5:20 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say a London man is in custody following a weapons investigation on the 100-block of Sackville Street.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a man whom police said was believed to be in possession of a knife.

Police say the suspect was seen by a witness entering a home just north of Hackett Street.

Neighbours were asked to shelter in place, while officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect and people were asked to stay out of the area.

A suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 4 p.m. and police say there were no reported injuries.

There is no word on charges and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

