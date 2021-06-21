Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Quebec’s new music policy for government buildings and phone lines

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 21, 2021 10:09 am
Celine Dion. View image in full screen
Celine Dion. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot/CP Images

The Quebec ministry of culture was put on hold with another government department and was “shocked” to hear—and that’s a quote: “shocked”—to hear someone singing in English. Actually, the word she used was “warbling.”

So Culture Ministry Nathalie Roy declared that 90% of all music used in provincial buildings be sung in French immediately. The other 10% can be in English and Indigenous languages.

Your thoughts, please. A good idea? A bad idea? Or let’s not make a big deal of this. Give that a think, give me your response.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec tagBill 101 tagNathalie Roy tagLanguage laws tagCulture Ministry tagMusic Policy tagOn-hold Music tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers