Weekly survey: Quebec’s new music policy for government buildings and phone lines

The Quebec ministry of culture was put on hold with another government department and was “shocked” to hear—and that’s a quote: “shocked”—to hear someone singing in English. Actually, the word she used was “warbling.”
So Culture Ministry Nathalie Roy declared that 90% of all music used in provincial buildings be sung in French immediately. The other 10% can be in English and Indigenous languages.
Your thoughts, please. A good idea? A bad idea? Or let’s not make a big deal of this. Give that a think, give me your response.
