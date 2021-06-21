Weekly survey: Quebec’s new music policy for government buildings and phone lines

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec ministry of culture was put on hold with another government department and was “shocked” to hear—and that’s a quote: “shocked”—to hear someone singing in English. Actually, the word she used was “warbling.”

So Culture Ministry Nathalie Roy declared that 90% of all music used in provincial buildings be sung in French immediately. The other 10% can be in English and Indigenous languages.

Your thoughts, please. A good idea? A bad idea? Or let’s not make a big deal of this. Give that a think, give me your response.

