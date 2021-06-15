Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John, N.B., city council scraps ‘offensive’ Indiantown neighbourhood name

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 12:50 pm
Saint John, N.B., city council scraps ‘offensive’ Indiantown neighbourhood name - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The new city council in Saint John, N.B., voted Monday to get rid of the name “Indiantown” for a north-end neighbourhood.

The move was recommended in a report presented to council which outlined the history of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and its calls to action aimed at municipal and local governments.

The report recommends the city stop using the word “Indiantown” in its records and communications, and that the city manager has the name removed from sources like Google Maps as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Maritime cities not following Victoria, B.C’s lead and cancelling Canada Day programming

The document says the “outdated and offensive” name came up in several consultations with Indigenous groups and urges city council to replace name as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion to rename the neighbourhood was passed without objection and Saint John city manager John Collin said staff is looking at other names in the municipality that should be changed, too.

Monday night was the first sitting of the new Saint John city council following provincewide municipal elections held in May.

Click to play video: 'Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death' Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death
Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagSaint John tagTruth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers