Canada

Staff of Nova Scotia’s Mass Casualty Commission visit scene at Portapique, N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 3:51 pm
Nova Scotia marks 1 year since mass killings, memories still raw
It's been one year since a man disguised as an RCMP officer killed 13 people in the tiny village of Portapique, Nova Scotia. As Ross Lord reports, the memories are still raw for many people – Apr 15, 2021

Staff members of a public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting took a walk today along the roads where the rampage began the night of April 18, 2020.

The group visiting Portapique, N.S., included members of the investigations, legal, research and community engagement teams with the Mass Casualty Commission.

The deadly journey of the shooter driving a replica RCMP vehicle and wearing a police uniform began in Portapique, a coastal community about 40 kilometres west of Truro, N.S., where 13 people were murdered before the killer managed to escape by a road flanked by blueberry fields.

Read more: Son of Nova Scotia shooting victims expresses ‘disgust’ over publication of 911 tapes

He overnighted in an industrial park and carried on to other Nova Scotia communities early the next day, with nine more people murdered before the 51-year-old denturist was shot dead by police at a gas station 13 hours after the first call to police.

The staff visit today was aimed at understanding the geography of the Portapique area where the killings occurred and where some survivors hid or fled through wooded areas as the gunman burned residents’ homes.

Lead investigator Barbara McLean says it was important for the team to get a strong sense of the layout of the scene to “understand the context and circumstances in which these tragedies happened.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
