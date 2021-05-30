Discovery of Indigenous children’s remains sparks mourning, demonstrations in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Indigenous leaders, political leaders and communities mourned this past weekend after the gut-wrenching discovery of hundreds of bodies at the site of a former residential school in B.C.

The remains of 215 children were discovered last week, with help from ground-penetrating radar at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, according to Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc.

Indigenous communities in Winnipeg expressed their shock and sadness through powerful visual demonstrations and prayer.

Winnipeggers Michelle Faith and Shelby Sinclair gathered children’s shoes to carefully place at the Oodena Circle at the Forks on Saturday with the goal of having one pair of shoes represent one child found at the site.

In the end, more than 300 pairs of shoes were gathered Saturday, and people continued to add to them Sunday.

“Almost everyone I crossed paths with today had a family member who attended residential school or day school,” Faith wrote on social media.

“I was also very touched by all the non-indigenous people who came to speak with us with such eagerness to learn about our peoples traumatic history.”

On Sunday, the shoes were moved to the steps of the Manitoba Legislature building by residential school survivors, who also hung orange cloth and ribbons around the grounds and started a sacred fire.

The colour orange has become a symbol for the suffering borne by children forced to go to residential schools in Canada.

Indigenous and political leaders spoke of their grief Sunday.

#215Children I was a little hesitant to put these baby shoes down today because they're connected to Noosisim But I thought his strength/power could help those hurting I hope we take this opp to right the wrongs, from wherever we are We share #Responsibility for #Reconciliation pic.twitter.com/d5XmACm0k9 — Sheila North – Cree (@TheSheilaNorth) May 30, 2021

“You think you’re beginning to heal and then something like this happens and it opens wounds for a lot of our people, and it’s a very dark chapter that seems to haunt us even though we want to heal and move forward,” said Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee Saturday.

WATCH: MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee sends condolences to families of 215 children found in unmarked graves on the grounds of the Kamloops Residential School: https://t.co/O6zetqpQAO via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/KyJzMLGAuB — MKO: Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (@MKO_North) May 30, 2021

Mayor Brian Bowman pledged to fly Winnipeg’s flags at half mast for four days in honour of those who died at residential schools, and he also dimmed the Winnipeg sign at the Forks.

The CoW sits in T1N Anishinaabe territory – our custom is that there is a sacred fire and lowering of flags for 4 days for the journey to the spirit world. 4 stages of life, 4 levels of spirit world. We thank the Mayor and council for their solidarity and support #treatyonenation — Katherine Legrange (@KatherineLegra2) May 30, 2021

Premier Brian Pallister also sent out a statement, pledging that flags would be lowered as well and the building lit in orange.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the horrifying discovery of a mass grave at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia,” he said.

“This discovery reminds us all of the tragedy of the residential school system.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This discovery reminds us all of the tragedy of the residential school system."

“We must all remain committed to righting this historic wrong and to ensure that it is never allowed to happen again.

Manitoba has lowered the flags at the Legislature to honour the 215 children whose lives were lost at a former residential school in Kamloops. My family and I were moved as we observed their lowering and the participation of survivors. The Legislature will also be lit in orange. pic.twitter.com/EozL8q66Tr — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen (@mingoertzen) May 30, 2021

The Winnipeg School Division, local businesses and others followed suit.

We are heartbroken. The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the site of The Kamloops Indian Residential School. 💔 We join @donaldamero in showing our support and advocacy for Indigenous Peoples. 🧡 #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/tarY6TZtyn — True North Youth Foundation (@TNYouthFDN) May 31, 2021

I am the son of an Indian Residential School survivor, I have been struggling with the news coming out Kamloops. I wish for a day where stories of the success & happiness of Indigenous people are more plentiful than the stories of our pain. #215Children https://t.co/R6RHXgH2A8 — Michael Redhead Champagne (@northendmc) May 31, 2021

Effective immediately:

IRSSS (Indian Residential School Survivors Society) Emergency Crisis Line is available 24/7 for those that may need counselling support from today's announcement.

1-800-721-0066

or 24hr Crisis Line 1-866-925-4419 — Angela Sterritt (@AngelaSterritt) May 28, 2021

Many of us heard residential school survivors tell stories of unmarked graves. Survivors gave testimony to TRC about it. One day, my mom & her friend went for a ride near Macintosh IRS, she asked my mom to stop on a backroad. “This is where they buried the kids”. #215children pic.twitter.com/V4c7X3UEnu — Tania Cameron (@TaniaCameron) May 29, 2021

