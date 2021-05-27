Daughter of woman who died of COVID-19 urges all eligible Canadians to be vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario teenager is grieving the death of her mother, who died of COVID-19 this month.

Madison Devin describes her mom Nadine, 54, as a loving woman who always put her family and friends first.

“She was very family oriented and she would always go out of her way to make us happy even if it sacrificed her,” said Madison, a Grade 10 student.

3:34 One year later: Some of 1st Albertans to experience COVID-19 share thoughts One year later: Some of 1st Albertans to experience COVID-19 share thoughts – Mar 5, 2021

Wayne Devin and his wife Nadine, from Richmond Hill, Ont., were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-April.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was really scared because I knew something was up. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was really scared because I knew something was up.

“I don’t usually get sick very often but my fever was 102,” Wayne recalled. “It hit me like a tonne of bricks.

“Nadine had a really bad cough and the way she was walking, it looked really off. I figured if she had to be somewhere, the hospital would be the best place, with people taking care of her because I was just a mess.

“The fever was really bad and the aches and pains were really bad,” Wayne said.

Wayne continued to have severe symptoms but recovered at home. Nadine was taken to a hospital in Richmond Hill and put on a ventilator.

“We did get to go in and see her and the doctor came out and started talking to us. He said it didn’t look good.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We did get to go in and see her and the doctor came out and started talking to us. He said it didn't look good."

Wayne said Nadine had no underlying health conditions. She died on May 7, which was her 54th birthday.

“It’s a bit overwhelming, just for my age,” Madison said. “Having to do school and the sports and I’m trying to help my dad and the rest of my family. I just have to stay strong or stay as strong as I can.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nadine leaves behind two daughters, who are 28 and 15 years old, and a sister in Strathmore, Alta.

2:16 Ontario teen becomes one of Canada’s youngest COVID-19 victims Ontario teen becomes one of Canada’s youngest COVID-19 victims – Apr 26, 2021

A fundraiser has been set up for the family, who now relies on Wayne’s income as a truck driver.

“I go into places where I don’t know if it’s been sanitized but that’s my job. I have to make a living,” Wayne said.

Both dad and daughter are encouraging all eligible Canadians to get their vaccine. Wayne had an appointment booked before he contracted the virus. Nadine didn’t get a chance to get her shot before she died.

“I feel that everyone should get their vaccinations even if it’s not for your own care,” Madison said. “You keep other people protected.”

Story continues below advertisement