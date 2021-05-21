‘A man of integrity’: Kingston police, family, friends honour veteran officer

Send this page to someone via email

About 200 Kingston police, firefighters, direct family, friends and the military gather in person to memorialize Sgt. Steve Carter, who joined the force a little over 22 years ago.

Kingston Police shared a livestream on Facebook, so community members could join from home.

“This is hard, we’ve been through a lot,” said a member of the force at the podium.

Carter’s life was tragically cut short on May 13, due to a heart attack. He was 46 years old and left behind his wife Amy, and children, Cole and Maddie.

Read more: Kingston Police mourns death of retired chief Bill Hackett

Const. Trevor Bethune, who knew Carter since they were both seven years old, says he has so many fond memories of the sergeant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Steve Carter was a man of integrity. He most certainly was a man that loved policing,” said Bethune.

Carter was not only a Kingston native and a police veteran, he was a former junior hockey player who played in several leagues, including the OHL.

“I think there’s a very clear theme throughout his life … that he cared for people,” Bethune said. “He was loyal to his friends. He was loyal to his community.

“He always gave everything he had to people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He always gave everything he had to people."

A GoFundMe campaign titled “Cart189,” combining the sergeant’s name and badge number that started just three days ago, has already raised $11,000, more than triple the original goal.

The campaign was established and continued to further support Carter’s family.

“Steve loved his community, he loved the city of Kingston,” Bethune said.

Following the service, the funeral procession continued to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Division Street was temporarily closed so the police-escorted procession could go on.

5:50 CKWS speaks with Kingston Police trainer to talk crisis reaction CKWS speaks with Kingston Police trainer to talk crisis reaction – Apr 24, 2018