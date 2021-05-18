International Energy Agency report states fossil fuel investment must end to reach climate goals

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian environmentalists are welcoming a report from the International Energy Agency that says new fossil fuel investment must end if the world is to meet its climate goals.

The report, released Tuesday morning, says there is a narrow but viable pathway to build a global energy sector with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The agency says investment in new fossil fuel supplies must end and there has to be a fourfold increase in the deployment of solar and wind power by 2030.

It also says the sale of new internal combustion engine passenger cars must end by 2035.

2:38 Britain, France banning gas cars, will Canada follow? Britain, France banning gas cars, will Canada follow? – Jul 26, 2017

Analysts at the clean-energy think tank Pembina Institute say the agency’s recommendations would improve both the environment and human health.

Story continues below advertisement

They say there would be plenty of job opportunities but add that Alberta has to work harder to bring down its carbon emissions.

Greenpeace energy strategist Keith Stewart says the report throws doubt on comments by Canadian oil companies and governments that production can keep expanding while still achieving net-zero carbon.