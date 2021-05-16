Quebec’s police watchdog bureau investigating two deaths after standoff in First Nations community

Quebec’s police watchdog bureau is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home following a standoff on the Listuguj First Nation.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) issued a statement saying officers from the Listuguj Police Department were dispatched to the residence near the New Brunswick border at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.
When the officers arrived, they heard gunshots and determined that a 28-year-old man was inside the home on Riverside Road.
READ MORE: Quebec class action request filed on behalf of alleged victims of ex hockey coach
When the man refused to co-operate, Quebec provincial police were called in to handle the case.
Soon after the man surrendered to police at 5:20 p.m., officers entered the home and found two seriously injured people.
Both later died in hospital.
The BEI confirmed that Quebec City police are conducting a parallel investigation.
–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News
Comments