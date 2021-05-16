Quebec’s police watchdog bureau investigating two deaths after standoff in First Nations community

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s police watchdog bureau is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home following a standoff on the Listuguj First Nation.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) issued a statement saying officers from the Listuguj Police Department were dispatched to the residence near the New Brunswick border at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they heard gunshots and determined that a 28-year-old man was inside the home on Riverside Road.

READ MORE: Quebec class action request filed on behalf of alleged victims of ex hockey coach

When the man refused to co-operate, Quebec provincial police were called in to handle the case.

Soon after the man surrendered to police at 5:20 p.m., officers entered the home and found two seriously injured people.

Story continues below advertisement

Both later died in hospital.

The BEI confirmed that Quebec City police are conducting a parallel investigation.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

0:41 Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her – Feb 21, 2021

2:09 BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police – Jan 25, 2021