Love Kingston Marketplace to hit city streets after COVID-19 lockdown measures lift

For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Kingston will be transformed into a shopping hub.

The Love Kingston Marketplace initiative, first launched last summer, saw the city close some busy streets to create more room for patios, street sales and shoppers.

The city had hoped to roll out the initiative in April, but the third wave and the province’s stay-at-home order have stalled the launch of the campaign for this year.

The mayor says plans are in place to help local businesses — and they will be ready to hit the ground running when restrictions are lifted.

“So we are going to put the Love Kingston Marketplace right in that sweet spot, right when we are able to reopen to make sure then that we will be able to get, whether it’s restaurants or stores, back on their feet to get people out and enjoying the summer weather in a safe way,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in an interview Thursday.

Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced the current stay-at-home order would be extended until June 2.

Paterson said to stay tuned for the exact date of the initiative’s opening.

