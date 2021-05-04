Manitoba expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in 3 more Winnipeg neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine program to include all adults living in three more Winnipeg neighbourhoods deemed to be at high risk of transmission for the virus.

Anyone 18 or older living in the River East South, St. Vital North, and Seven Oaks East neighbourhoods, can now book an appointment to get a shot.

Adults who don’t live in those areas but work there in certain jobs that deal with the public are also eligible. They include school workers, grocery store employees, convenience store clerks and restaurant staff.

The expansion brings the number of communities now considered COVID-19 hot spots under the province’s vaccination push to 14.

All of Northern Manitoba and Winnipeg neighbourhoods, including Inkster West, Fort Garry South, Seven Oaks West, Downtown East, Point Douglas South, Inkster East, Point Douglas North and Downtown West, are already eligible for priority vaccines.

Shots are also available to all adults living in Powerview-Pine Falls as well as Brandon East End and Brandon Downtown.

On Monday health officials also opened up vaccine eligibility to all Indigenous adults in the province.

Non-Indigenous people 40 and up can also receive a dose, as can those between 30 and 39 if they have certain underlying health conditions.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or online.

More information, including a map highlighting the eligible neighbourhoods is available on the province’s website.

On Tuesday health officials announced one death connected to COVID-19 and 291 new infections.

Since March 2020, 980 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 39,814 people have fallen ill from the virus.

