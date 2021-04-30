Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 Montrealers among dead in stampede at Israeli religious festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 11:50 am
Mourners carry the body of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. View image in full screen
Mourners carry the body of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. Ariel Schalit/AP Photo

Two Montrealers are among the dead after a stampede during a religious festival in Israel.

The Israeli consulate in Montreal identified one of the dead as Shraga Gestetner, a well-known singer, in a post on social media.

Lionel Perez, Montreal’s municipal opposition leader, identified the other as Dovi Steinmetz in a post on Twitter.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: At least 44 reported killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also expressed her sympathy with the city’s Jewish community and the friends and family of the victims in a post on Twitter.

At least 45 people were killed and at least 150 seriously injured during the celebration Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron in Israel early Friday.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
IsraelValerie PlanteStampedeLionel Perezmount meronDovi SteinmetzIsrael stampedeIsrael stampede Montrealers deadLag BaOmerShraga Gestetner

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers