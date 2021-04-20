Menu

Crime

Norwood man charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough, breach of Reopening Ontario Act

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 3:00 pm
Peterborough Police Service charged a Norwood man with drug-impaired driving on Monday night. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service charged a Norwood man with drug-impaired driving on Monday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Norwood, Ont., man has been charged with drug-impaired driving along with an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act following an incident in Peterborough on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m., police responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver who was travelling at high speeds along Lansdowne Street. The vehicle reportedly drove onto Highway 115 and exited at Ashburnham Drive in the city’s east end before coming to a stop.

Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired by a drug.

Read more: COVID-19 — Peterborough police issue 6 tickets at anti-shutdown protest; Cobourg police charge 4

Justin McWhinnie, 28, of Norwood, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-drug concentration 80-plus and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was additionally charged with failure to comply with a continued Section 7.0.2. order (emergency order) on rules for areas in Stage 3 under the Reopening Ontario Act. As well, he was charged with failure to surrender a motor vehicle permit and a driver’s licence, driving a vehicle without displaying two plates and failure to have an insurance card.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 5.

Click to play video: 'A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street' A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street – Aug 20, 2019
