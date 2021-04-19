Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto woman accused of holding $93K of stolen money in her bank account: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a Toronto woman is facing fraud charges after $93,000 in stolen money was found in her bank account.

The investigation goes back to August 2020 when police say a man went to a bank in Guelph’s south end and used fake IDs to get a debit card for someone else’s account.

Read more: Guelph woman charged in puppy scam also stole from elderly neighbour, police say

The man allegedly sent a wire transfer of more than $93,000 to another account, police said in a news release.

Investigators were able to trace the account where the money was deposited to a 21-year-old woman from Scarborough.

Trending Stories

Police said she told investigators she agreed to provide a former co-worker with her bank account and personal ID in exchange for him paying off $5,000 in debts.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money' Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money
Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money – Mar 10, 2021

The 21-year-old woman turned herself in to police on Saturday and has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering. She will appear in court on Aug. 3.

Police said the man alleged to be involved is already in custody on other matters in another jurisdiction and has not yet been charged.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FraudGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimeGuelph Fraudstolen money GuelphStolen money Guelph police

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers