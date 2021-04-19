Toronto woman accused of holding $93K of stolen money in her bank account: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a Toronto woman is facing fraud charges after $93,000 in stolen money was found in her bank account.

The investigation goes back to August 2020 when police say a man went to a bank in Guelph’s south end and used fake IDs to get a debit card for someone else’s account.

The man allegedly sent a wire transfer of more than $93,000 to another account, police said in a news release.

Investigators were able to trace the account where the money was deposited to a 21-year-old woman from Scarborough.

Police said she told investigators she agreed to provide a former co-worker with her bank account and personal ID in exchange for him paying off $5,000 in debts.

Story continues below advertisement

4:13 Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money – Mar 10, 2021

The 21-year-old woman turned herself in to police on Saturday and has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering. She will appear in court on Aug. 3.

Police said the man alleged to be involved is already in custody on other matters in another jurisdiction and has not yet been charged.