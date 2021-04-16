COVID-19: Peterborough-area cottage resorts prepare for another uncertain tourism season

Send this page to someone via email

Tourism was one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy in 2020.

While restrictions continue into this spring, operators of cottage resorts near Peterborough are hoping for the best as spring turns to summer.

“The shoulder season for May and June is slower than it usually is, but July and August look good. The fall is not as good as it usually is,” said Kitch Hill, manager of Scotsman Point Cottage Resort near Buckhorn, Ont. “Seems everyone wants their summer holidays, but the shoulder season people are hesitant at this point.”

Read more: Renewed optimism for Ontario travel industry for 2022

Kitch tells Global News Peterborough the 25-cottage resort has taken a hit due to the slower-than-normal shoulder season and so far, and 2021 is shaping up to be a lot like 2020 for bookings.

Story continues below advertisement

And much like last summer, all of the guests that have prebooked are domestic tourists from Ontario, due to international border closures.

“It went about like this year. July and August were really busy, but everybody was uncertain as new restrictions were being implemented, such as how many people could gather and whether if you had to stay in your bubble,” Kitch said. “All of those things caused a great deal of uncertainty and people stayed away. We had business, but it wasn’t like it usually is.”

At Three Castles Resort in Buckhorn, owner Louis Melizan tells Global News Peterborough it’s been a different kind of busy through the winter and early spring.

He says he has four winterized cottages at the 18-unit resort that were booked as long-term rentals for renters and snowbirds who stayed in Canada this year.

Melizan also has essential workers staying on-site, which is allowed under the province’s current shutdown measures.

“I have people staying here that don’t have another place to live. I’m not going to tell them they have to leave because that doesn’t make sense. I have a crew coming in on Monday (to work on the bridge in Buckhorn). They start on Monday and they need a place to stay because they’re from out of town,” he said. “Obviously, those who want to go fishing and sightseeing, that’s discouraged.”

Story continues below advertisement

Melizan said he’s not fully booked for the summer, but there has been a lot of interest.

He also pointed to a similar spring last year where restrictions were in place.

“We missed about five weeks of the season. As soon as the restrictions were lifted it went crazy. The phone rang off the hook,” Melizan said.

“I’m busy. We’re all busy. Obviously, we want this pandemic to be over. The best way for that is for everyone to stay home. If everyone did that last year, this would’ve been over. People have broken the rules and that’s clear.

“I take my hat off to the province for trying to open up and keep the economy moving, but at some point what’s too much and we may have crossed that line. It’s been a bit of a nightmare.”

Kitch and Melizan tell Global News Peterborough they have physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures in place at both resorts.

The Trent-Severn Waterway is also a major driver for tourism in the Peterborough area.

Barring any delays, it will open for the summer boating navigation season on May 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has contacted the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario and will update this story with its response.