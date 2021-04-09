Menu

Canada

Prince Philip remembered for patronage to the Royal Canadian Regiment and ties to London, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
HRH Prince Philip presents a new Regimental Colour to the 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Saturday April 27, 2012.
HRH Prince Philip presents a new Regimental Colour to the 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Saturday April 27, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Following his death, the Duke of Edinburgh is being remembered for his ties to London, Ont., and his patronage as the colonel-in-chief of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

At the age of 99, Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at Windsor Castle.

“It’s a point of pride for a military unit to have the patronage of a member of the royal household,” said Georgiana Stanciu, PhD curator and executive director of the Royal Canadian Regiment Museum in London.

Stanciu said the prince made many visits to the Forest City over the years in his role with the regiment, including being at the official opening of the museum on June 13, 1983.

HRH Prince Philip at the Official Opening of The Royal Canadian Regiment Museum at Wolseley Barracks, 1983. Photograph. View image in gallery mode
HRH Prince Philip at the Official Opening of The Royal Canadian Regiment Museum at Wolseley Barracks, 1983. Photograph. The RCR Museum archives.
Prince Philip in London Ont. July 1983. View image in gallery mode
Prince Philip in London Ont. July 1983. Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Appointed to the honorary role of colonel-in-chief of the RCR in 1952, the prince held the role for almost 69 years.

“Prince Philip was very important because he was the colonel-in-chief for so many years,” Stanciu said.

Stanciu said the museum will be working on a small exhibit of artifacts to remember the Duke of Edinburgh, made up of pictures and programs from his various visits to London over the years, as well as Christmas cars he sent the region over the years.

Stanciu said there are some items already up on the museum’s website for people to view, and it will have the small online exhibit up in a week or two.

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death in a statement Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Royal Visit, 1951 - Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip standing on rear platform of train, London, Ontario. View image in gallery mode
Royal Visit, 1951 - Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip standing on rear platform of train, London, Ontario. Ivey Family London Room, London Public Library
Royal Visit, 1951 crowds greeting Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip in London, Ontario. View image in gallery mode
Royal Visit, 1951 crowds greeting Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip in London, Ontario. Royal Visit, 1951 - Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip standing on rear platform of train, London, Ontario
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in London Ont. 1953 . View image in gallery mode
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in London Ont. 1953 . Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
