Prince Philip remembered for patronage to the Royal Canadian Regiment and ties to London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Following his death, the Duke of Edinburgh is being remembered for his ties to London, Ont., and his patronage as the colonel-in-chief of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

At the age of 99, Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at Windsor Castle.

“It’s a point of pride for a military unit to have the patronage of a member of the royal household,” said Georgiana Stanciu, PhD curator and executive director of the Royal Canadian Regiment Museum in London.

Stanciu said the prince made many visits to the Forest City over the years in his role with the regiment, including being at the official opening of the museum on June 13, 1983.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in gallery mode HRH Prince Philip at the Official Opening of The Royal Canadian Regiment Museum at Wolseley Barracks, 1983. Photograph. The RCR Museum archives. View image in gallery mode Prince Philip in London Ont. July 1983. Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Appointed to the honorary role of colonel-in-chief of the RCR in 1952, the prince held the role for almost 69 years.

“Prince Philip was very important because he was the colonel-in-chief for so many years,” Stanciu said.

Stanciu said the museum will be working on a small exhibit of artifacts to remember the Duke of Edinburgh, made up of pictures and programs from his various visits to London over the years, as well as Christmas cars he sent the region over the years.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visited the @CityofLdnOnt & our museum on many occasions. On 2.07.1959 he attended the unveiling of The RCR Cenotaph at Wolseley Barracks @31_CBG Here is a link to the program https://t.co/o4LKlMbRSK pic.twitter.com/BjSB0G1VIq — The RCR Museum (@RCRMuseum) April 9, 2021

Stanciu said there are some items already up on the museum’s website for people to view, and it will have the small online exhibit up in a week or two.

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death in a statement Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in gallery mode Royal Visit, 1951 - Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip standing on rear platform of train, London, Ontario. Ivey Family London Room, London Public Library View image in gallery mode Royal Visit, 1951 crowds greeting Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip in London, Ontario. Royal Visit, 1951 - Princess Elizabeth & Prince Philip standing on rear platform of train, London, Ontario View image in gallery mode Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in London Ont. 1953 . Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images