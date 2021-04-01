Menu

Health

Provincial portal allows people to register for non-existent Beamsville vaccination clinic

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 1, 2021 1:46 pm
The Town of Lincoln says an issue with the provincial vaccine registration portal allowed people to register for a Beamsville clinic that doesn't exist.
The Town of Lincoln says an issue with the provincial vaccine registration portal allowed people to register for a Beamsville clinic that doesn't exist. Bill Barker / File / Global News

Some eligible residents in West Niagara will be getting a phone call because of an error in the provincial COVID-19 vaccine registration portal.

The Town of Lincoln says the error resulted in appointments being scheduled for a clinic that doesn’t exist on Saturday, April 3 at the Lincoln Community Centre in Beamsville.

The centre is scheduled to host a vaccination clinic on Friday, April 2, but there is no clinic in Lincoln on Saturday.

The town says it has received confirmation that representatives from the province are contacting those who had appointments booked for April 3 to cancel and reschedule, where possible.

“This is an unfortunate situation,” said Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “While the error happened through the Provincial booking system, we are doing everything in our power to inform our community members and respond to anyone who has questions about the vaccination plan in Niagara and Lincoln.”

“We understand this situation may be frustrating or upsetting for residents who are anxiously awaiting their first vaccine,” added Town of Lincoln CAO Michael Kirkopoulos. “Additional clinic dates are being added to the Provincial booking system as vaccine supply becomes available.”

 

