2 women fined over Broughdale Avenue St. Patrick’s Day party in London, Ont.

The City of London says its bylaw enforcement officers issued two provincial offence notices on Wednesday in connection with a gathering two weeks ago on St. Patrick’s Day.

The city says two women, both 21, have each been issued a fine “for hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted.”

The city adds that those who host parties or gatherings in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act can face a minimum fine of $10,000 if convicted.

According to the city, bylaw officers received information on St. Patrick’s Day about an indoor gathering at a Broughdale Avenue residence exceeding 10 people.

At that time, the region was under the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, which limited social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

“Gathering limits are in place for the well-being of our community, and we will not hesitate to take available enforcement actions when our community is put at risk,” chief bylaw officer Orest Katolyk said in a statement.

“The minimum fine, as set by the Province, clearly indicates the seriousness of the offence.”

Currently, London is in the red-control level of the provincial framework, which limits social gatherings where physical distancing can be maintained to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

