Canada

Preschool-aged child’s death under investigation: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2021 1:05 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say members of its major crime section are working with the office of the chief coroner to investigate the death of a young child over the weekend.

Police say officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call at a residence on Nelson Street, east of Adelaide Street, at roughly 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: 6-week-old baby dies after baptism at Romanian Orthodox Church

According to police, first responders “located a child who was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police have not provided any other details about the child, except to say they were “pre-school aged.”

An autopsy was performed on Monday, police add, and the “cause and manner of death” have not yet been determined.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More information to come.

