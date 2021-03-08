Former Canadian major-leaguer Rheal Cormier dies after battle with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian pitcher Rheal Cormier, who spent 16 years in the major leagues, has died after a battle with cancer.

The native of Moncton, N.B., was 53.

The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed his death.

A sixth-round pick by the St. Louis in 1988, Cormier broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals three years later.

After being traded to Boston, Cormier was shipped to the Montreal Expos in 1996.

Cormier spent two years with Montreal before finishing his major-league career with Boston, Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

