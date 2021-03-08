Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Former Canadian major-leaguer Rheal Cormier dies after battle with cancer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2021 4:29 pm
Rheal Cormier receives his jacket from Ferguson Jenkins during his induction to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Saturday June 23, 2012 in St. Marys, Ontario. Born in Cape Pele, N.B. Cormier pitched for 16 big-league seasons, the third most by a Canadian.
Rheal Cormier receives his jacket from Ferguson Jenkins during his induction to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Saturday June 23, 2012 in St. Marys, Ontario. Born in Cape Pele, N.B. Cormier pitched for 16 big-league seasons, the third most by a Canadian. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Canadian pitcher Rheal Cormier, who spent 16 years in the major leagues, has died after a battle with cancer.

The native of Moncton, N.B., was 53.

Read more: California to allow Disneyland, Major League Baseball to reopen amid coronavirus

The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed his death.

A sixth-round pick by the St. Louis in 1988, Cormier broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals three years later.

Trending Stories

After being traded to Boston, Cormier was shipped to the Montreal Expos in 1996.

Cormier spent two years with Montreal before finishing his major-league career with Boston, Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Click to play video 'Baseball legend Hank Aaron remembered' Baseball legend Hank Aaron remembered
Baseball legend Hank Aaron remembered – Jan 27, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
SportsCancerHealthMLBmajor league baseballPhiladelphia PhilliesRheal Cormier

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers