Jennifer Jones sets career wins record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Jennifer Jones reached a Canadian women’s curling championship record for career wins Tuesday with her 153rd victory.

Manitoba’s Jones defeated Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-5 in the morning draw.

Jones, a six-time national champion, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Manitoba was tied with Wild Card One’s Chelsea Carey at 3-2 in Pool B behind Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges at 4-1. Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt was 3-1.

St-Georges downed Nunavut’s Lori Eddy 7-5. Carey’s Wild Card One lost a second straight game, falling 7-5 to B.C.’s Corryn Brown.

B.C., Newfoundland and Saskatchewan were even at 2-2. Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson fell 7-6 to New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams, who won her first game. Nunavut was winless in five games.