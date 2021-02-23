Menu

Sports

Jennifer Jones sets career wins record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 3:45 pm
Team Canada skip Jennifer Jones reacts to a rock as they play Alberta in championship pool action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
Team Canada skip Jennifer Jones reacts to a rock as they play Alberta in championship pool action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Jennifer Jones reached a Canadian women’s curling championship record for career wins Tuesday with her 153rd victory.

Manitoba’s Jones defeated Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-5 in the morning draw.

Read more: Curling Canada confirms fields for Scotties, names three Brier wild cards

Jones, a six-time national champion, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Manitoba was tied with Wild Card One’s Chelsea Carey at 3-2 in Pool B behind Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges at 4-1. Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt was 3-1.

St-Georges downed Nunavut’s Lori Eddy 7-5. Carey’s Wild Card One lost a second straight game, falling 7-5 to B.C.’s Corryn Brown.

Read more: 5 Manitoba teams could get berths for national Scotties

B.C., Newfoundland and Saskatchewan were even at 2-2. Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson fell 7-6 to New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams, who won her first game. Nunavut was winless in five games.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
