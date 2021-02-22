Weekly survey: What’s your attitude towards the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

We’ve entered the fan voting phase for the nominations for the class of 2021 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You can vote once a day for anyone you like on the list. But just understand that the winner of the fan voting will get exactly ONE vote in the pool that includes the 900-ish members of the induction committee.

Millions of fans will vote. And collectively, this will add up to 1% of the overall vote, so fill yer boots. This is just one reason many people look at The Hall with cynicism and disgust (That and the fact that as of last year, Whitney Houston qualifies as “rock’n’roll” with her induction. Sure. Whatever.)

Yet some people take the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame very seriously. They believe it’s an important institution worthy of respect. As a museum, I can tell you from personal experience that it’s pretty cool. Seeing some of those exhibits is magical.

