The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 911: 50 years of CanCon

- Our Lady Peace, Starseed
- Tragically Hip, Fifty Mission cap
- The Diodes, Red Rubber Ball
- Lenny Kravitz, American Woman
- Eddie Vedder, Hard Sun
- Pop Evil, Trenches
- Tea Party, Temptation
- Arcade Fire, Reflektor
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg (Sunday nights at 11)
- Rock 97.7/Grand Prairie – Sunday nights at 6.
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
