Variety Show of Hearts returns this year in an all-new format

The Variety – the Children’s Charity Show of Hearts Telethon is returning in an all-new format this year to help raise even more money for B.C.’s kids with special needs.

To meet the increased need for help, Variety will be holding a three-day event, kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 18 on Global BC where viewers will meet some of the amazing kids they’ve helped in 2021.

Stories will run on Global News Morning, Global News at Noon and Global News Hour at 6.

Viewers will then get to meet more of B.C.’s kids when the 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed above.

Returning to the stage will be hosts Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Kristi Gordon, Neetu Garcha, Paul Haysom and Kaitlyn Herbst as well as 980 CKNW’s Jody Vance. Joining them will be Show of Hearts favourites Howard Blank, Alvin Law and Marco Pasqua along with Variety Youth Ambassadors Esabella Strickland, Mihai Covaser & Janelle Milne. And making his Variety debut this year will be Mo Amir, host of the popular podcast, This is VANCOLOUR.

Throughout the broadcast, viewers will get to see how their donor dollars are hard at work, helping children around the province, including five-year-old Emiliano who received leg braces and a standing frame to not only help support his lower extremities and promote spinal alignment but to also prevent future deformities from occurring.

“As the pandemic continues, so does the need for support which is growing every day as more and more families are being affected. In addition to lifesaving medical supplies, mobility equipment and specialized therapies, we are seeing an increase in mental wellness counselling and virtual tutoring applications as kids are struggling to cope,” Cally Wesson, CEO, Variety BC said in a release. “I’m hoping that British Columbians will once again come together to ensure that this year’s fundraiser will be our most successful yet so that we’ll be able to say ‘yes’ to all of BC’s kids needing our help and that no child is turned away.”

This year’s entertainment during the telethon will feature special guest and 16-time Grammy award-winning songwriter David Foster, who last appeared on the telethon in 1992. Joining him will be singer and American Idol alum Pia Toscano. Legendary Canadian rockers Loverboy will be making their Show of Hearts debut.

Last year’s Show of Hearts raised $5,515,238 to benefit children with special needs province-wide.

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as online or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.