Traffic

Snowmobiler airlifted following collision with vehicle in Fenelon Falls in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 12:06 pm
A snowmobiler was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision with a vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

OPP on Thursday released details about Sunday’s collision, which occurred at the intersection of Victory Grove Road and an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail — 103B — in the community of Fenelon Falls.

Police say an eastbound vehicle travelling on the road collided with a northbound snowmobiler that was travelling on the trail.

The snowmobiler was transported from the scene by paramedics to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then airlifted via an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

Trending Stories

“The investigation is ongoing,” OPP said Thursday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

