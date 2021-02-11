Snowmobiler airlifted following collision with vehicle in Fenelon Falls in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A snowmobiler was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision with a vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

OPP on Thursday released details about Sunday’s collision, which occurred at the intersection of Victory Grove Road and an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail — 103B — in the community of Fenelon Falls.

Police say an eastbound vehicle travelling on the road collided with a northbound snowmobiler that was travelling on the trail.

The snowmobiler was transported from the scene by paramedics to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then airlifted via an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing,” OPP said Thursday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.