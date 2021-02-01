Police investigate fatal shooting in Montreal North, 2 shootings in Riviere-des-Prairies

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Police are investigating whether there is a connection between three weekend shootings that left one person dead.

The first incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when a 26-year-old man was shot in Montreal North. The incident took place on Martial Street near the intersection of Recollets Avenue.

The victim was reportedly approached by a group of men and “at one point, at least one shot was fired in his direction,” an SPVM spokesperson said.

He was transported to the hospital where he died the next day.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot before getting into a dark vehicle, the SPVM said.

A second shooting occurred later Saturday at around 7 p.m., when a man was shot as he was getting into a vehicle on Gouin Boulevard East in Riviere-des-Prairies.

The shots reportedly came from someone in another vehicle, which then fled the scene, according to the SPVM.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

A third incident took place Sunday at around 6:15 p.m. in Riviere-des-Prairies. A 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries after he was shot on Place Louis-Chartier near Rodolphe-Forget Boulevard.

Following the three separate incidents, police have assigned additional resources to patrol Montreal North and Riviere-des-Prairies.