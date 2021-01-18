Unifor to release voting results on new General Motors electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

INGERSOLL, Ont. — Unifor is expected to release the results today of a ratification vote stemming from General Motors Canada’s plan to invest $1 billion in an electric vehicle plant in southern Ontario.

The national union’s Local 88 members voted online Sunday on a tentative deal it struck with the automaker to transform GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., into a hub for producing electric commercial delivery vans.

If members vote in favour of the deal, Unifor says the province will get access to new products, labour opportunities and stability for its battered auto sector.

The industry has been hit hard over the last decade as automakers cut jobs in the province and production work flowed to the U.S. and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor has spent much of the last year striking deals with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler that will pump $6 billion into Canada’s auto manufacturing industry.

There’s no word yet on when the ratification results will be released.

2:45 Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks – Nov 5, 2020