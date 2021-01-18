Menu

Canada

Unifor to release voting results on new General Motors electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 6:19 am
File photo. A General Motors Canada sign.
File photo. A General Motors Canada sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

INGERSOLL, Ont. — Unifor is expected to release the results today of a ratification vote stemming from General Motors Canada’s plan to invest $1 billion in an electric vehicle plant in southern Ontario.

The national union’s Local 88 members voted online Sunday on a tentative deal it struck with the automaker to transform GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., into a hub for producing electric commercial delivery vans.

If members vote in favour of the deal, Unifor says the province will get access to new products, labour opportunities and stability for its battered auto sector.

Read more: GM Canada reaches $1B tentative deal for electric vehicle manufacturing at Ingersoll CAMI plant

The industry has been hit hard over the last decade as automakers cut jobs in the province and production work flowed to the U.S. and Mexico.

Unifor has spent much of the last year striking deals with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler that will pump $6 billion into Canada’s auto manufacturing industry.

There’s no word yet on when the ratification results will be released.

Click to play video 'Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks' Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks
Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks – Nov 5, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
