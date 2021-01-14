Northumberland Hills Hospital president and CEO Linda Davis plans to retire in August

Send this page to someone via email

Linda Davis, the president and chief executive officer of Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, plans to retire this summer.

On Thursday, the hospital said Davis notified the NHH board of directors of her plan to retire on Aug. 1. She will remain in her role until that date. Davis has led the hospital for more than seven years after assuming the role in November 2013. Prior to that she served nine years as CEO of the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital.

“We were sorry to receive this news,” stated Pam Went, hospital board chairperson. “But Linda Davis is concluding her career at NHH with achievements that stand us in very good stead for the future ahead: Financial stability, enhanced services to better meet the needs of our growing and diverse population, strategic capital improvements, strong community collaboration through the Ontario Health Team of Northumberland — an innovative model of care delivery Linda has championed from the start — and a culture of teamwork that is inclusive of both health-care providers and the patients and families we serve.”

The board says Davis’s plan to retire was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“We support her wholeheartedly as she looks forward to the opportunity this summer, when the worst of COVID is hopefully behind us, to spend well-earned time with her family,” said Went.

“Linda has been an exceptional leader for NHH. We are grateful for the expertise she brought to this critical role, the vision she has had for continuously building on the rich history of this exceptional community hospital, and the tireless dedication she has brought to the role of president and CEO each and every day.”

Went said a recruitment committee is being formed to begin the search for the hospital’s next president and CEO.

“Skilled leadership is essential to ensure NHH continues to deliver on its commitment of exceptional patient care, every time,” said Went.