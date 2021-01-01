Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec City police issued 52 tickets for COVID-19 violations on New Year’s Eve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2021 3:33 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020' Coronavirus: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020
WATCH: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020

Quebec City police say they issued 52 tickets for violations of the province’s COVID-19 regulations last night over gatherings the city’s Parliament Hill area.

Police say they’d been advised that private gatherings were planned in the area, allegedly violation of a regional ban.

The New Year’s Eve tickets come after the force said this week it had issued 41 tickets between Dec. 21 and 27, most of them related to illegal gatherings.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: New coronavirus testing rules for travellers landing in Canada to start Jan. 7

The fine can be up to $1,546, including fees.

As of 4 a.m. on Friday, Montreal police said there were no major events in its jurisdiction overnight.

Earlier this week, Montreal police said they had issued 34 tickets for violations of COVID-19 regulations during the week of Dec. 21 to 27.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesPoliceCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecQuebec CityTickets
Flyers
More weekly flyers