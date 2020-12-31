Menu

Crime

Aylmer police prepare to lay more charges against Church of God in case of another large service

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 1:32 pm
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt made headlines early in the pandemic by holding drive-in services at Aylmer's Church of God that flouted COVID-19-related restrictions.
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt made headlines early in the pandemic by holding drive-in services at Aylmer's Church of God that flouted COVID-19-related restrictions. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Aylmer police say they have an operation plan in place in the event the Church of God holds another drive-in service exceeding the provincial limit for gatherings.

“We will have adequate resources available to respond to any calls for service, monitor the event, and if there is any evidence of contravention to the Re-Opening Ontario Act, we are prepared to follow up with any charges,” said acting inspector with the Aylmer Police Service Nick Novacich.

Last Sunday, the Church of God held an outdoor service where the number of attendees exceeded the provincial limit.

Novacich said drive-in services are permitted under the provincewide shutdown that started Dec. 26, however the number of people allowed to attend is limited.

Read more: Controversial pastor speaks out against Aylmer’s state of emergency ahead of anti-mask protest

Story continues below advertisement

Under the shutdown, all religious ceremonies all limited to a maximum of 10 people both inside and outside to try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A video posted of a Dec. 27 church service posted to the Church of God’s Facebook shows a large crowd of people outside their vehicles cheering and not wearing masks or physically distancing.

As a result of the service, Herbert Hildebrandt, 37, son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt, was issued a ticket under the Re-Opening Ontario Act for holding gatherings that exceeded the provincial limit.

In the Facebook video, Herbert Hildebrandt said they would not stop holding services.

“It’s not worth going to court unless we have a whole stock of them (tickets),” he said.

Police say the Church of God organization will also be receiving a summons for the same offence at a later date.

Novacich said there were no charges against people who attended the gathering except for two men from Toronto who police say surrounded a police cruiser.

Read more: Coronavirus — Aylmer, Ont., church holds third drive-in service despite police threats of fines

The two men were charged with obstructing a police officer and intimidating a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is nothing preventing people from travelling, but we wish people would just stay in their own community and follow the guidelines,” Novacich said.

“We need calm in our community. There is a difference of opinions out there, but if we all respect each other, we can get through this.”

The church has made headlines in the past for continuously holding similar large drive-in services and for the pastor’s support of the Aylmer anti-lockdown demonstrations.

