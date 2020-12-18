Nova Scotian poker star helps families in need for the holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax professional poker player is offering to fund gifts for Nova Scotian families in need throughout the holiday season.

Thursday evening, Alex Livingston tweeted a call to Nova Scotian families in need, asking them to message him through Twitter, saying he is happy to help his community.

“I’m just trying to help out Nova Scotian families with kids who are having a tougher year than normal getting their kids presents for the holidays,” Livingston says.

Anyone in Nova Scotia who’s having trouble paying for gifts for their kids this holiday season, my DMs are open, happy to help. — Alex Livingston (@rumnchess) December 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, he has received over 20 messages from parents across the province.

Read more: Halifax charity hands out socks for cold feet this winter

With a focus on families with children, Livingston says he is choosing to send money rather than gifts, so families can purchase holiday presents or necessities at no expense.

“I’ve had a good couple of years personally and I just want to help people who are less fortunate,” Livingston says. “And I really like kids, so I want to help as much as possible.”

Livingston says he is trusting those who reach out to be local, and genuine, by listening to their stories and assessing their needs.

He says the amount of funding he will provide is based on the needs of the families and how many donations he can make.

Livingston says he encourages those who are more fortunate to make donations and help Nova Scotians in more difficult situations.

5:26 Elizabeth Fry Society Holiday Campaign Elizabeth Fry Society Holiday Campaign