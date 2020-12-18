The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 904: The annual Christmas show

This year has been a raging dumpster fire. No, wait. It’s worse than that. It’s like someone gathered up millions of tires, doused them with kerosene, and lit them up.
The pandemic. Economic ruin. The Trump clown show. Most of California got burned up. Wildfires in Australia wiping out all those cute koala bears, not to mention hundreds of homes. The death of democracy in Hong Kong. Ebola came back. We had so many hurricanes they ran out of names. The port explosion in Beirut. George Floyd. Kobe Bryant. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Murder hornets in North America. Locust swarms in Africa. The mass shooting in Nova Scotia. What about Harry and Meaghan? Isn’t anyone worried about poor royals? QAnon. Toilet paper shortages.
Neil Peart died. So did Eddie Van Halen.
At least we’ve got a couple of vaccines. That’s hopeful right? It’ll still be a tough winter, but at least we’ve got something we can look forward to.
And it is the holidays. They’ll be different than previous years and necessarily so. But by this time next year…
Let’s get started on some kind of Christmas cheer. This is the 23rd annual Ongoing History Christmas show. This is the kind of holiday material you won’t hear anywhere else.
Songs heard on this show:
- The Pocket Gods, The COVID Song
- The Offspring, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
- Grizfolk, All I Want for Christmas is a Rock Show
- Southern Culture on the Skids, Surfin’ on Christmas Day
- The Dirty Nil, Christmas at My House
- State of Shock, No Presents for Christmas
- Hotel Mira, Red Green
- The Bird and the Bee feat. Dave Grohl, Little Drummer Boy
- Bros, Don’t Make No Fuss (It’s Christmas)
- Arkells, Pub Crawl
- Tails.com, Raise the Woof
- Henry Rollins, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Here’s Eric Wilhite’s playlist.
