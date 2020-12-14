980 CKNW: New series on what it’s like to be homeless for the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

“Homeless for the Holidays” is a new five-part series on 980 CKNW focusing on people who are homeless and ways to help.

The series hears from advocates, non-profit organizers, and people who have experienced homelessness firsthand.

Starting Monday, tune in to The Lynda Steele Show all this week at 3 p.m. to hear more.

Monday, Dec. 14: The Union Gospel Mission

980 CKNW contributor Amir Ali visits the shelter on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to hear from two people who were able to move from the Oppenheimer Park encampment into single-room occupancy hotels.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: The white normative

Vancouver’s 2020 homeless count revealed an overrepresentation of people of colour.

June Francis, an associate professor of marketing at SFU’s Beedie School of Business and chair of Hogan’s Alley Society, looks back on our history and how racialized groups fell through the cracks.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Domestic abuse and homelessness

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, talks about the connection with domestic abuse and an “invisible” part of the homeless population.

Thursday, Dec. 17: How language impacts perception, and hope for the DTES

Christina Wong, executive director for Employ to Empower, talks about the impact of language when discussing poverty and homelessness, as well as how to put those at risk at the forefront of the solution.

Friday, Dec. 18: Tricia Barker’s story

Tricia Barker is a park board commissioner and vocal advocate for people living in poverty.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Barker faced homelessness herself at a young age.

Her story represents so many others we group under the umbrella of “homelessness,” and suggests a need for a more in-depth solution.