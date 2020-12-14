Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Marmora and Lake man charged with sexual assault, incest involving girl: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:33 pm
An OPP investigation led to the arrest of a man on numerous sex-related charges involving a girl.
An OPP investigation led to the arrest of a man on numerous sex-related charges involving a girl. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man from the municipality of Marmora and Lake faces multiple sex-related charges involving a youth following an OPP investigation.

According to Central Hastings OPP, the investigation involved incidents involving a girl under the age of 16.

Read more: Reports of domestic violence rise in Peterborough amid COVID-19 pandemic

“It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to public safety,” OPP stated Monday.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man from Marmora and Lake, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough, was charged with four counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, three counts of incest and one count of sexual interference.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

To protect the identity of the victim, the man’s name was not released.

He was held in custody on Sunday and is scheduled for a bail hearing via video in court in Belleville on Monday.

Click to play video 'Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch' Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch – Jul 6, 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultOPPSexual InterferenceCentral Hastings OPPMarmoraMarmora And Lakeincest
Flyers
More weekly flyers