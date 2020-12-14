Marmora and Lake man charged with sexual assault, incest involving girl: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the municipality of Marmora and Lake faces multiple sex-related charges involving a youth following an OPP investigation.

According to Central Hastings OPP, the investigation involved incidents involving a girl under the age of 16.

“It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to public safety,” OPP stated Monday.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man from Marmora and Lake, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough, was charged with four counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, three counts of incest and one count of sexual interference.

To protect the identity of the victim, the man’s name was not released.

He was held in custody on Sunday and is scheduled for a bail hearing via video in court in Belleville on Monday.

