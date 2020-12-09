Saskatoon family builds giant ‘Frosty the Snowman’ to spread Christmas cheer

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re driving on Clarence Avenue, there’s something that may have caught your eye.

A Saskatoon family built a giant ‘Frosty the Snowman‘ using snow from last month’s record-breaking snowfall.

They hope it can bring smiles to those passing by.

“There’s a lot of negative things happening every day with COVID and people in hospital,” Frosty’s builder Lance Arcand said.

“Since we’re on a busy street, I figured a lot of people are going through a hard time right now and I just want to spread the Christmas cheer.”

The Arcand family spent about six hours creating their new snowy friend. They made snow ramps to build Frosty as tall as they could.

Arcand has been pleasantly surprised to see plenty of people stop by for photos. He said anyone is welcome to stop by before Frosty melts away, but asks people to socially distance and wear masks.

The Arcand family had a lot of fun building Frosty and might take on another snowy project next year if enough snow falls again.

