Canada

Saskatoon family builds giant ‘Frosty the Snowman’ to spread Christmas cheer

By Mandy Vocke Global News
This snowman has a carrot nose, solar light eyes, a scarf and of course his magical top hat.
This snowman has a carrot nose, solar light eyes, a scarf and of course his magical top hat. Devon Latchuck / Global News

If you’re driving on Clarence Avenue, there’s something that may have caught your eye.

A Saskatoon family built a giant ‘Frosty the Snowman‘ using snow from last month’s record-breaking snowfall.

Read more: Saskatoon snow removal estimated to cost $10-15 million

They hope it can bring smiles to those passing by.

“There’s a lot of negative things happening every day with COVID and people in hospital,” Frosty’s builder Lance Arcand said.

“Since we’re on a busy street, I figured a lot of people are going through a hard time right now and I just want to spread the Christmas cheer.”

Read more: Northern Saskatchewan families to receive 1,700 Christmas gifts from community organization

Story continues below advertisement

The Arcand family spent about six hours creating their new snowy friend. They made snow ramps to build Frosty as tall as they could.

Arcand has been pleasantly surprised to see plenty of people stop by for photos. He said anyone is welcome to stop by before Frosty melts away, but asks people to socially distance and wear masks.

The Arcand family had a lot of fun building Frosty and might take on another snowy project next year if enough snow falls again.

Click to play video 'Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-ops for kids and families' Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-ops for kids and families
Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-ops for kids and families – Nov 29, 2020
