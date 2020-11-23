Menu

Sports

Owners of horse disqualified as winner of 2017 Canadian Derby lose appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Alberta court hears details of fight over disqualified horse in Canadian Derby' Alberta court hears details of fight over disqualified horse in Canadian Derby
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 8, 2019) A fight over which horse won a 2017 Canadian Derby race in Edmonton is being heard in court this week. Fletcher Kent reports – May 8, 2019

The owners of a horse that was disqualified after initially winning the Canadian Derby more than three years ago have lost a bid to reclaim the title.

Rollingson Racing Stables had argued before the Alberta Court of Appeal that Chief Know It All should be reinstated as the winner of the 2017 thoroughbred horse race — the largest in Western Canada.

The race was held in Edmonton on Aug. 19, 2017, and about a year later Horse Racing Alberta’s appeal tribunal disqualified Chief Know It All for interfering with another horse.

Two separate court rulings upheld the decision.

READ MORE: Hold your horses: Alberta court hears details of fight over disqualified horse in Canadian Derby 

Two horses that had tied for second were declared co-winners.

Rollingson Racing argued that the appeal tribunal did not have enough members to make the decision to disqualify, because one of them had been let go partway through the proceedings.

The Appeal Court has dismissed the argument.

The court says a section of Alberta’s horse racing act could be interpreted to allow a former member to return so as to conclude a complaint that was already before the tribunal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsSportsCourtLawHorse RacingHorse Racing AlbertaHorse RaceCanadian Derby2017 Canadian DerbyChief Know It AllCanadian Derby 2017Rollingson Racing
