Wear Purple Day: Londoners don purple to raise awareness for women abuse

Even if you’re staying home, the London Abused Women’s Centre is encouraging residents to wear purple on Friday in support of the Shine the Light campaign.

It’s the 11th annual “Wear Purple Day,” which LAWC launched to show women who are experiencing gender-based violence they are not alone.

Wear Purple today to show your support to abused women & girls. Let them know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to help them. Use the #ShinetheLight & share your photos/videos on how/why you are going purple! https://t.co/05xjojNYF6 pic.twitter.com/lNZ1OJ550z — London Abused Women’s Centre (@endwomanabuse) November 13, 2020

LAWC spokeswoman Fabienne Haller said there’s been a significant increase in calls for service during the pandemic.

“Since COVID, we’ve had an increase of 28 per cent in service demand here at the agency,” Haller said. “We know that a lot of women and girls are currently in very difficult circumstances where they are often isolated at home with their abuser.”

If you’re wearing purple Friday, campaign officials are encouraging you to post a picture on social media using #ShineTheLight has the hashtag.

Haller said the campaign aims to bring the issue out into the open.

“Violence against women and woman abuse is something that of course happens behind closed doors, and it’s very secret, and to dispel that and bring it out of the darkness and shining the light on it, we start the conversation.” Tweet This

Wear Purple Day marks the halfway point of the campaign, which has grown significantly since its launch in 2010, going international in 2017 as it spread to Sweden and Australia.