London police recover stolen vehicle and arrest 4 people

Four people have been arrested and charged with several drug- and weapons-related charges after London police recovered a stolen vehicle.

On Thursday at approximately 12:40 a.m., police say LPS officers were travelling northbound on Colborne Street approaching Queens Avenue when they saw a vehicle stopped at the intersection ahead of them.

Police say an officer queried the vehicle’s licence plate and learned that it was reported stolen from Sarnia on Oct. 28.

More officers were called to assist, and police say they were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the four individuals inside in the area of Picadilly and Oxford streets.

After searching the vehicle, police found a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle, 13 rounds of ammunition, suspected crystal methamphetamine and 10 stolen licence plates.

As a result of the investigation, three men aged 52, 33 and 34, as well as a 34-year-old woman, all of London, have been jointly charged with several criminal offences, including seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

The 52-year-old faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The 33-year-old is also charged with one count of operation of a conveyance while prohibited and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The 34-year-old man is additionally charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused are scheduled to appear in London court on future dates concerning the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).