Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

N.S. Mi’kmaq chiefs demand stop of alleged federal plans to seize lobster traps

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Sipekne'katik First Nation community member holds a drum as he sits on lobster traps in Saulnierville, N.S. on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
A Sipekne'katik First Nation community member holds a drum as he sits on lobster traps in Saulnierville, N.S. on Sunday, September 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark O'Neill

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs is alleging the federal Department responsible for fisheries is planning to seize gear and traps from moderate livelihood lobster fisheries in the province.

The chiefs condemned the alleged action from Fisheries and Oceans Canada in a statement released Friday, demanding the seizure be aborted.

READ MORE: Sipekne’katik Chief says band will not fish in upcoming lobster season due to safety concerns

The assembly also says it’s concerned about the safety of Mi’kmaq fishers following a series of violent encounters and vandalism, including a fire that ravaged a lobster pound holding Mi’kmaq catch in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. earlier this month.

Trending Stories

Federal departmental spokeswoman Jane Deeks said she could not comment on the allegations at this time.

Click to play video 'Sipekne’katik First Nation chief set to meet with other Mi’kmaq chiefs' Sipekne’katik First Nation chief set to meet with other Mi’kmaq chiefs
Sipekne’katik First Nation chief set to meet with other Mi’kmaq chiefs

The assembly’s accusations followed an announcement from Chief Mike Sack, the leader of the Siepekne’katik First Nation, who called an emergency meeting on Friday to address the losses of Mi’kmaq fishers.

Story continues below advertisement

Sack said in a statement the First Nations’ commercial fishers have been hesitant to fish for fear of more violence and property damage.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Fisheries and Oceans CanadaAssembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq ChiefsSiepekne'katik First Nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers