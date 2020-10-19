Menu

Crime

2 GTA men charged with credit card fraud at Lindsay business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 12:51 pm
Two men face fraud charges involving credit card purchases made online from a business in Lindsay.
Two men face fraud charges involving credit card purchases made online from a business in Lindsay. The Canadian Press file

Two men from the Greater Toronto Area face fraud charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 15 an employee at a business in Lindsay contacted police to report that an online purchase had been conducted using a suspected fraudulent credit card.

Police launched an investigation and determined that a credit card owned by a resident of Toronto had been compromised and allegedly had been used to purchase products online from the Lindsay business.

Read more: Nearly 60% of Canadians polled say they have been targeted by cybercrime

That afternoon, two officers attended the business where two suspects arrived to pick up the online purchases.

The suspects were arrested and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

Tom Quoc Phan, 48, of Toronto, has been charged with 10 criminal offences, including personation with intent, obstructing a peace officer, fraud under $5m000, possession of a fraudulent credit card and possession of a controlled substance.

Mustafa Hussain, 23, of Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17.

Click to play video 'Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic' Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic
Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic
