2 GTA men charged with credit card fraud at Lindsay business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men from the Greater Toronto Area face fraud charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 15 an employee at a business in Lindsay contacted police to report that an online purchase had been conducted using a suspected fraudulent credit card.

Police launched an investigation and determined that a credit card owned by a resident of Toronto had been compromised and allegedly had been used to purchase products online from the Lindsay business.

That afternoon, two officers attended the business where two suspects arrived to pick up the online purchases.

The suspects were arrested and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Tom Quoc Phan, 48, of Toronto, has been charged with 10 criminal offences, including personation with intent, obstructing a peace officer, fraud under $5m000, possession of a fraudulent credit card and possession of a controlled substance.

Mustafa Hussain, 23, of Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17.

5:05 Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic