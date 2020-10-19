Federal inmate on parole charged with assault in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested on a parole suspension warrant after a domestic assault incident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m. the man and the victim became involved in a verbal argument. It’s alleged that during the argument the man assaulted the victim.

Police say the 32-year-old man is currently a federal inmate with Correctional Services Canada and is on parole.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was arrested on a parole suspension warrant and charged with assault.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-related incident, police are not releasing the name of the accused.

