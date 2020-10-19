Federal inmate on parole charged with assault in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested on a parole suspension warrant after a domestic assault incident Saturday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m. the man and the victim became involved in a verbal argument. It’s alleged that during the argument the man assaulted the victim.
Police say the 32-year-old man is currently a federal inmate with Correctional Services Canada and is on parole.
As a result of the investigation, the accused was arrested on a parole suspension warrant and charged with assault.
Trending Stories
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.
In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-related incident, police are not releasing the name of the accused.
Family of murdered teen furious over COVID-19 parole board rules
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments