Crime

Federal inmate on parole charged with assault in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough man out on parole has been arrested for assault.
Getty Images

A Peterborough man has been arrested on a parole suspension warrant after a domestic assault incident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m. the man and the victim became involved in a verbal argument. It’s alleged that during the argument the man assaulted the victim.

Read more: More funding for shelters needed to help domestic violence victims in Canada: report

Police say the 32-year-old man is currently a federal inmate with Correctional Services Canada and is on parole.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was arrested on a parole suspension warrant and charged with assault.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-related incident, police are not releasing the name of the accused.

