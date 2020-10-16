London man wins lottery: ‘I live for my kids. This win is all about them’

Send this page to someone via email

Persistence has paid off for a London man, who after decades of playing the lottery is finally cashing in.

Steven Forget says he’s been playing the same numbers since he was old enough to play the lottery, winning more than $500,000 in the Oct. 9 Lotto Max draw.

“I immediately thought about the opportunities this will provide for my kids and loved ones,” said Forget.

“I live for my kids. This win is all about them. The material things aren’t important to me — I keep thinking about the wonderful memories we will create together.”

The 48-year-old teacher says his life won’t change because of his win, but admits there might be some ATVs and a boat in their future.

“We’ll just have the means for more fun and enjoyment. This provides me the opportunity to spend more time with my kids and support them in their university education.”

On top of his Maxmillions prize, Forget also matched three numbers plus the bonus on another selection on his ticket to win $20, bringing his grand total to $500,020.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Victoria Street in Kitchener.