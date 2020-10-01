Saskatchewan Roughriders announce layoffs after cancelled season due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders organization is laying off some employees.

The team says it faces a 10-million-dollar shortfall due to COVID-19.

It says the cuts are necessary to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of the club.

The organization wouldn’t say how many employees are affected, but that it includes people in the business office and football operations.

The layoffs come after the team cut wages in the spring, reduced work-weeks for staff and used the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

