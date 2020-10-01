Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders announce layoffs after cancelled season due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan Roughriders release 2019 financial statement, prepare for 2020 hit' Saskatchewan Roughriders release 2019 financial statement, prepare for 2020 hit
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Roughriders took a financial hit in 2019 but are bracing for an even bigger one in 2020.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders organization is laying off some employees.

The team says it faces a 10-million-dollar shortfall due to COVID-19.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders to lose $10M due to cancelled CFL season: CEO

It says the cuts are necessary to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of the club.

The organization wouldn’t say how many employees are affected, but that it includes people in the business office and football operations.

Read more: Canadian Football League submits revised financial request to federal government

The layoffs come after the team cut wages in the spring, reduced work-weeks for staff and used the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
