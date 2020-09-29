Nova Scotia invests $25 million for new hospital in North Cumberland region

Send this page to someone via email

PUGWASH, N.S. – The Nova Scotia government says it will invest about $25 million to replace the North Cumberland Memorial Hospital.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said Tuesday in a news release the new hospital in Pugwash, N.S., about 170 kilometres north of Halifax, will better serve residents of the region.

Delorey says the province will spend $25.5 million to complete the remaining design work, finalize the land acquisition and build the facility, which he says will include a helicopter pad.

The new hospital will accommodate primary, urgent and outpatient care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging and inpatient palliative care.

A tender for the building contract is expected early in the new year, with construction starting next spring.

The North Cumberland Memorial Hospital opened in 1966.