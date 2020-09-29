Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia invests $25 million for new hospital in North Cumberland region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 3:49 pm
Randy Delorey attends a briefing at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
Randy Delorey attends a briefing at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

PUGWASH, N.S. – The Nova Scotia government says it will invest about $25 million to replace the North Cumberland Memorial Hospital.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said Tuesday in a news release the new hospital in Pugwash, N.S., about 170 kilometres north of Halifax, will better serve residents of the region.

Read more: Criticism continues over 8-storey Halifax hospital parkade as construction slated to begin

Delorey says the province will spend $25.5 million to complete the remaining design work, finalize the land acquisition and build the facility, which he says will include a helicopter pad.

Trending Stories

The new hospital will accommodate primary, urgent and outpatient care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging and inpatient palliative care.

Click to play video 'Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects' Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects
Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects

A tender for the building contract is expected early in the new year, with construction starting next spring.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Cumberland Memorial Hospital opened in 1966.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HealthHealth CareHospitalHealth MinisterNova Scotia Health CareRandy DeloreyPugwashNorth CumberlandNorth Cumberland Memorial Hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers