22-year-old woman charged with assaulting RCMP officer in Cumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Cumberland District RCMP say they have charged a woman after a police officer was assaulted during an arrest.

On Monday, police say they went to a home on Wyvern Road in Cumberland County to arrest a woman for breach of court-ordered release conditions when she assaulted one of the officers.

Police say the woman was then taken into custody and to court.

Candace Haines, 22, was charged with assaulting a police officer and uttering threats, in addition to five counts of breach of conditions and a breach of probation.

Haines will appear in Amherst court on Sept. 21, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

0:52 ‘It’s hurtful: Victim’s son criticizes RCMP communication about Nova Scotia shooting ‘It’s hurtful: Victim’s son criticizes RCMP communication about Nova Scotia shooting